NEW YORK (PIX11) — A very raw and damp next few days. The remnants of Ian, not anything significant at this point, will continue to impact the area with clouds, winds, and showers at times. So for your Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, expect very unseasonably cool temperatures (the upper 50s), with scattered showers and winds gusting 25-45 mph.

Come Wednesday, there may still be some residual effects from Ian, allowing for some early morning spot showers. However, an area of the high-pressure building from behind should allow for some sun to return by later afternoon. Temperatures are expected to rebound into the upper 60s.

On Thursday, we stay high and dry with mostly sunny conditions and milder temperatures; the temperatures again should climb to the 70-degree mark.

Friday should start to dry; however, a vigorous cold front moving in may produce a spot shower in the afternoon. Before the front moves in, temperatures should make it to around the 70-degree mark. But come Saturday, expect a much cooler feel with temperatures only in the upper 50s and a mix of sun and clouds.