NEW YORK (PIX11) — A warm front lifting across the region brought some rain on Tuesday. Along with the warmer temperatures, areas of dense fog have developed in parts of New Jersey and may overspread to other parts of the region.

On Wednesday, the persistent southerly flow may threaten record highs for the day as temperatures climb into the 60s.

Areas of dense fog have developed in New Jersey and may spread toward the Hudson Valley and Long Island. Aside from the fog, it will stay damp and mild, with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 50s thanks to a southwesterly flow.

Wednesday will feature many clouds, but if the sun breaks through, we may see temperatures soar into the mid-60s. Late in the afternoon or the evening, a frontal boundary could bring the chance of some scattered showers. Temperatures will then start to trail downward.

It will still be on the very mild side and partly sunny on Thursday, with temperatures in the mid-50s in the morning. Cooler air will then filter in, bringing the temperatures down into the 40s during the latter part of the day.

Friday may feature the chance for a few more showers as a disturbance passes through the region. Despite the risk of showers, temperatures will still be several degrees above average, with highs in the upper 40s.

Through the weekend, the risk of additional showers will still be on the table, with another weak disturbance passing through on Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Aside from the rain threat, expect partly cloudy skies with highs holding in the 40s.