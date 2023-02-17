NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a tremendously warm week, temperatures more typical for winter are coming back. It will be brief as mild temperatures return as soon as Sunday.

A cold front moving through the region brought some showers during the afternoon. Ahead of the front, Central Park reached its daily high of 61 degrees. After the front passed, temperatures tumbled some 12 degrees in a span of 20 minutes.

Gusty northwesterly winds of 30 mph from the north will continue to bring down the temperatures Friday night. Any showers associated with the front have moved east and left the rest of the night blustery but dry. Expect temperatures to bottom out in the upper 20s overnight, but the gusty winds will make it feel more like around 20 degrees late.

Saturday will feature sunshine throughout the day. While it will be significantly cooler with daytime temperatures in the lower 40s, it is actually right around where we should be for this time of the year.

As cool as Saturday may seem, we are already bringing back the mild temperatures on Sunday. Southwesterly winds will develop as high pressure to the south moves offshore. As a result, expect temperatures to climb back toward 50 degrees.

On Presidents’ Day, expect milder temperatures as well. Temperatures will end up in the mid-50s in the afternoon. A storm system well offshore may bring the risk of a shower. Otherwise, the day will feature some clouds, especially for areas east of the city.

The next chance of showers arrives Wednesday into Thursday. Otherwise, much of the week features mild temperatures with highs in the lower 50s.