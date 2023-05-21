NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a wet and muggy start to the weekend, things turned around Sunday.

Some of the tri-state area accumulated about one to three inches of rainfall on Saturday. Sunday mainly started cloudy, but the skies gradually cleared as the day progressed. It was also warmer as highs climbed into the mid-70s. Skies will remain clear across the region tonight, and lows will drop into the 40s and 50s.

The weather will stay tranquil next week, featuring partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will hover at or above average for this time of the year, with highs in the low to mid-70s. There’s a slight chance for some showers late on Wednesday and possibly again for the weekend.