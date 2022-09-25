NEW YORK (PIX11) — On Monday, expect a series of a few weak disturbances to move on through allowing for some clouds to develop; so, expect a mix of sun and clouds at times. There could be, however, a spot shower but any precipitation that does fall will remain light. What you will notice is it will be breezy at times as a huge upper level low slowly spins off into Canada.

Tuesday through at least Thursday looks to remain dry with temperatures just at or below seasonable temperatures.

It isn’t until later this week and into the weekend that we’ll be monitoring the potential remnants of Tropical Storm Ian and how it will directly or indirectly affect us. However, it is still too early to tell how big of an impact it will have on the tri-state area. More details and fine tuning throughout the next few days will result in a better understanding of how it will affect us.