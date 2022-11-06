NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another spring-like autumn day as temperatures warmed into the mid and upper 70s across the area. That made it the eighth day in a row in which afternoon high temperatures were above average.

Several record highs were set again: Islip warmed to 74 degrees, and Bridgeport made it to 72. LaGuardia tied their record high for November 6th with a temperature of 75 degrees. But, the most impressive was the 75 reached in Central Park. That mark broke a 73-year-old record in 1948 (74 degrees). Newark (77) and JFK (70) warmed up nicely but fell a few degrees short of tying their record highs.

In addition to the warmth, it was a bit humid out there as dew points were again in the low 60s. A trace of rain was seen in a few locations as well.

Expect conditions to cool down slightly as we enter the evening hours. It will stay relatively mild, however. Temperatures will drop into the low and mid-60s, and skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. A brief shower is possible as well.

We’ll have one more day of unseasonably warm temperatures tomorrow, and then the Autumn chill returns. Afternoon highs will top out in the low to mid-70s and then give way to morning lows in the 30s and 40s on Tuesday. Milder conditions are possible again later in the week.