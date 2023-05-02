NEW YORK (PIX11) — The unsettled pattern and a large area of low pressure continue to bring the risk of showers. While the threat will lessen at night, the shower threat will flare right back during the day for the rest of the week.

The good news is that the low will shift offshore by Friday, bringing down the chance for additional showers. That then sets the plate for what looks to be a wonderful weekend.

The threat of showers has diminished for Tuesday night. However, the rest of the period will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will end up dipping into the mid-40s.

Wednesday looks to start out dry with partly cloudy skies. During the midday period, scattered showers will flare up once again. While most of it should be light, there could be an isolated downpour. It will be a very cool day for May as temperatures will only be in the mid-50s.

Expect the same story for Thursday. The risk of a scattered shower developing will occur during the day and linger into the evening hours. Again, temperatures will remain in the mid-50s.

Friday will be a transition day as the low pressure tracks out to sea. That being said, an isolated shower may still develop in the afternoon. In addition, it will be a touch milder as temperatures approach 60 degrees.

As far as the weekend goes, it will finally be gorgeous. The jet stream will lift to the north, and warmer air finally makes a return. Expect highs to climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.