NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another sunny and seasonable day around the five boroughs as temperatures warmed into the upper 50s and low 60s. Central Park saw an afternoon high of 57 degrees, seven degrees above average. It was the fifth straight day that highs were warmer than usual. In addition, the winds sometimes kicked up, with gusts topping 30 mph in some areas.

Expect conditions to cool down as we make our way into the evening hours. Temperatures will drop into the low and mid-40s in many locations, and skies will become mostly clear.

Prepare the umbrellas for tomorrow, as a round of wet weather is in the forecast.

We’ll start with a few showers in the morning, followed by a steadier, heavier rain by early afternoon. About a half-inch to an inch is possible in many areas. Conditions should begin drying up towards evening. The bright side to Sunday is that we’ll see above-normal temperatures again.

Temperatures in the mid to upper 50s are possible again early Monday morning, but then we’ll see some colder air move in, and highs will only reach the 40s on Tuesday. Both days will be sunny, though. Look for another chance of rain on Wednesday.