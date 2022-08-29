NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week started on a very warm and humid note, and it will continue to be that way heading into Tuesday. A cold front approaches late, bringing the chance for a few storms. Most of it should weaken. However, the chance of showers will still be around. More comfortable conditions, then arrive afterward for the rest of the week.

Most of Monday evening will feature mainly clear skies. It will remain humid, and a few low clouds may develop during the overnight hours. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Any clouds that develop early in the morning will quickly burn off on Tuesday. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s, but the high humidity levels will make it feel more like around 90 degrees or higher. A cold front could bring scattered showers and storms, and they could be on the strong side as they approach inland sections. As the storms approach the coast in the evening, the storms should weaken. However, they may still bring some showers late.

Once the front passes, it is smooth sailing for the rest of the week.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies, but it will still be warm with highs in the upper 80s. The difference will be the lower levels of humidity.

Thursday and Friday will feature more sunshine as an area of high pressure settles across the region. Expect daytime highs to trail from the mid-80s on Thursday to around 80 on Friday.

Heading into the Labor Day weekend, the holiday period looks to start out nice, but it may turn unsettled starting late on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies and a little sticky on Saturday as temperatures top out in the mid-80s. Most of Sunday looks fine, but a few widely scattered storms could develop during the latter part of the day. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Labor Day could feature a few additional scattered storms as well with highs around 80 degrees.