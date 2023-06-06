NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will continue to meander over the Canadian Maritimes, keeping the tri-state region unsettled for the next few days. We can expect partly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon with a high of 80 degrees in New York City and upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 77 degrees in New York City and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered afternoon showers as low pressure will continue to spin to the northeast of the tri-state region. The high temperature will be 73 degrees in New York City and low 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy with an isolated shower of thunderstorm still possible. The high will be 70 degrees in New York City and low 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 78 degrees in New York City and upper 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a chance of a late day shower. The high will be 82 degrees in New York City and low 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy early followed by clearing skies as high pressure will move into the area. The high will be 74 degrees in New York City and mid 70s in the suburbs.