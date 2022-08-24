NEW YORK (PIX11) — The hot temperatures continue on Thursday. Temperatures hit 90 degrees on Wednesday and the potential for a heat wave is on the table by the end of the week. Regardless of getting three 90-degree days in a row or not, relief comes for the weekend as a cold front brings the threat of storms on Friday.

Wednesday night will be a comfortably warm night. Skies will feature a few clouds around during the evening hours with temperatures trailing down into the upper 70s.

Thursday will be a hot day across the region as temperatures soar to around 90 degrees. The good news is the humidity will remain to be on the low end, so the heat index will not be a factor.

A cold front will approach on Friday, winds will shift to the southwest ahead of it. While the threat of storms may keep temperatures in the upper 80s, the humidity will be around making it feel as if it was in the lower 90s. If the storms hold off until late in the day, the actual air temperature may end up hitting 90 for the third day in a row and make the heat wave official.

Any storms that do flare up during the day could be on the severe side. The Storm Prediction Center has indicated a marginal risk that the storms could contain damaging winds.

Once the storms and the front passes late in the day, relief arrives for the weekend. Skies will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low to mid 80s for both days.