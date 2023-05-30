NEW YORK (PIX11) — While an easterly wind caused temperatures to take a step back on Tuesday, it was still a pleasant day.

While skies were clear, some haze associated with a number of wildfires in Nova Scotia made their way into the region. The smokey conditions will continue into Wednesday, and the air quality will take a hit. As a result, an Air Quality Alert has been issued in New Jersey for Wednesday, and it may overspread into New York as well.

Some low clouds and fog will develop along coastal sections late Tuesday night. As a result, overnight temperatures will go down into the mid-50s, and some surrounding areas will dip into the 40s.

The hazy skies will continue into Wednesday. However, the winds will be lighter, allowing temperatures to warm up into the upper 70s.

The smokey conditions are expected to ease into the latter part of the week. As that occurs, we will start to see temperatures climb up into the 80s courtesy of a warm westerly wind.

Thursday will feature sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s. By Friday, we may see highs in the upper 80s. A few clouds associated with a front dipping in from the north will move in late and bring a threat of a shower.

The frontal boundary brings the chance for a few more showers during the day on Saturday. Otherwise, there will be a good deal of clouds around, with temperatures struggling to around 70 degrees. Sunday will be the better half of the weekend, with sunshine returning. Again, highs will be in the lower 70s.