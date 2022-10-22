NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another bright and mild day across the tri-state area as temperatures made their way into the mid and upper 60s. We even saw a few spots south and west of the city break the 70-degree mark.

Central Park clocked in with a high of 66 degrees, which is 4 degrees above normal. That ends a four-day streak in which high temperatures were below average.

Look for conditions to remain dry as we enter the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy, and temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 50s.

Be sure to keep an umbrella on hand tomorrow. A coastal storm will bring a few showers and cooler temperatures to our area. The wet weather is expected to begin in the twin forks area of Long Island during the early afternoon hours and then gradually move toward the city.

Most of New Jersey and the Hudson Valley could end up being spared and only have the clouds to deal with. Rainfall totals between a quarter-inch and half-inch are likely throughout Long Island, while lighter amounts will be seen elsewhere.

Though anything can change with this coastal storm, so be sure to tune in at 10 P.M. tonight and at 8 and 9 A.M. Sunday morning for updates.