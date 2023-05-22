NEW YORK (PIX11) — It is shaping up for a decent week in New York City. While there may be the chance of showers Wednesday night, much of the period looks to be dry. The pleasant stretch may even continue into the holiday weekend, with temperatures on the climb.

A weak frontal boundary has brought a few isolated showers well north of the city. Those showers are expected to diminish early in the evening. The rest of Monday night will remain dry, with temperatures dipping into the 50s.

Tuesday will feature a fair amount of sunshine all day long. Temperatures will hover in the lower 70s during the day.

Despite dealing with an approaching cold front, much of Wednesday will be nice and warmer. Gradually clouds will increase, with the risk of showers holding off until the evening. A south-westerly wind will help bring temperatures up into the mid to upper ahead of the front70s.

Cooler air then filters in for Thursday. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny as high pressure presses into the region. Temperatures will be back down into the mid to upper 60s due to the northerly flow behind the frontal passage.

By Friday, we will see temperatures recover to around 70 degrees under sunny skies.

While it is still relatively early, the holiday weekend looks promising. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday. In addition, we will see temperatures make their way into the upper 70s.

By Memorial Day, we may see temperatures hit the 80-degree mark. After that, the only question is with an area of low pressure to the south that could bring more clouds than warranted during the extended weekend.