NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tri-state region will have at least another day to dry out after areas just to the north got as much as eight inches of rain that caused major flash flooding.

The humidity will continue to back off for a day, but it will start to come back for the latter part of the week. Also, temperatures will begin to hover around the 90-degree mark as southwesterly winds continue.

Skies will remain partly cloudy for Monday night. While a stray shower cannot be totally ruled out, much of the rain has shifted further away, where more flash flooding is expected in New England. Overnight temperatures will be around 70 degrees.

Tuesday looks like a dry day across the board as high-pressure nudges toward the region. While it will be very warm with highs near 90 degrees, the humidity will not be high and feel tolerable.

The humidity will return to the high side for the rest of the week. On Wednesday, a frontal boundary moves toward the region, bringing a few showers and storms. Most of the action will stay to the north, but one or two storms may make their way toward the coast. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

While a stray shower cannot be ruled out on Thursday as well, much of the region should stay dry. Temperatures will end up backing down a bit to around 90 degrees.

The chances of scattered showers and storms increase on Friday and Saturday as a frontal boundary reaches the Eastern Seaboard. Temperatures will be back into the upper 80s thanks to the high chance of thunderstorms, but it will also be humid.

By Sunday, we may see the thunder threat decrease and possibly be the better half of the week. Highs will remain to be in the upper 80s.