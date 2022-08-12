NEW YORK (PIX11) — The weekend is shaping up to be one of the best of the summer. After being stuck in a stretch of extreme heat and humidity, an area of high pressure moved in from Canada bringing in a fresh new air mass that will stick around through the weekend. Things start to turn unsettled next week as an area of low pressure could bring the chance for some showers starting late Monday night.

Skies will remain generally clear for Friday night. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s during the overnight hours. It will be the first time we drop into the 60s since August 1st. Also, the Perseid Meteor Shower will be ongoing. While typically we may see as many as 100 meteors per hour in areas well away from the urban lights, the full moon will limit viewing of the celestial show significantly.

Saturday will be a gorgeous day featuring sunny skies throughout the day. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s.

A few more high clouds will start to filter in on Sunday, but it will still be another pleasant day. Expect temperatures to hold in the lower 80s.

Heading into next week, a stationary boundary sets up to the south creating a potentially unsettled stretch. While much of Monday will be fine with partly cloudy skies, the risk of a shower could develop late in the day. Afterwards, there could be a few intermittent periods of showers on Tuesday and Wednesday but the exact timing of when they may occur is far from certain. In addition to the shower threat, it does looks to be quite cool with temperatures hovering in the upper 70s between Monday and Wednesday.

Things should finally start to calm down by the latter part of the next week with temperatures climbing back into the lower 80s.