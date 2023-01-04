NEW YORK (PIX11) — We may be right in the middle of winter, but instead, we had a taste of spring. Temperatures on Wednesday soared into the 60s for much of the region.

Central Park’s high of 66 degrees tied the current record that was set back in 1950. Islip’s high of 65 degrees broke the previous record of 64 degrees set back in 1998. Cooler air will move into the region as we head into the weekend, but it will only bring down the temperatures toward where they should be for this time of the year.

Some light showers associated with the cold front will be possible through the night. Otherwise, it will still be mild. Expect temperatures to only dip into the lower 50s.

On Thursday, there may be a fair amount of clouds around in the morning. A northwesterly wind will keep temperatures in the mid-50s during the day, and then it will back down into the lower 40s at night.

A weak disturbance will bring the chance of showers late Thursday night into Friday morning. Skies should then clear out during the day on Friday, with temperatures topping out in the upper 40s.

Saturday looks to feature mostly sunny skies. There will be a brisk breeze around as temperatures top out in the mid-40s.

Sunday starts out with some sun as well, with temperatures right around where they should be, at around 40 degrees.

A weak system may pass to the south before taking a turn and track just off the coast from Sunday night into Monday. As temperatures may be marginally cold, there is a chance that we may see some snow showers for some before it warms up and changes over to rain.

It looks like the type of system that could be more of a nuisance rather than one that could be disruptive. It is to be monitored as we head toward the end of the week. Expect temperatures to start out in the 30s, then climb into the mid-40s by Monday afternoon.