NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thursday was a much cooler day with a great deal of cloud cover and a northeasterly flow in place. Despite the cool down, Central Park’s high of 50 degrees is still well above normal than what they should be at this time of the year.

A weak wave of low pressure will bring some light drizzle and showers Thursday night. There may be times when the visibility drops below a mile due to the low clouds and fog. However, temperatures will end up dipping into the lower 40s.

Friday will start with a lot of clouds once again. The sun may break through during the day, but a frontal boundary passing to the north will bring back the clouds with the threat of widely scattered showers. Expect temperatures to remain above normal, with highs in the upper 40s.

A gusty breeze then ushers in colder air on Saturday. Expect highs to be in the mid-40s, but the breeze will likely make it feel more like the 30s during the day.

The winds should ease as an area of high pressure briefly settles across the region on Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

Late on Sunday night, a disturbance starts to make its way toward the region bringing in some clouds. That system looks to pass to the south, but it may be close enough to bring some precipitation.

As temperatures may be just cold enough, there is a chance for some light snow showers to develop. While it may occur along coastal sections, areas north and west of the city will have a better chance of seeing the snowflakes. It is far from certain at this point, but the threat of seeing any snow is on the table.

As temperatures will hover around the mid-30s, it will likely not stick to the pavement and should temperatures climb. It will change over to light rain or sprinkles early on Monday as temperatures climb into the mid-40s. During the afternoon, any precipitation.