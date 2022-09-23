NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was a very cool start to the first full day of autumn and Friday night will be quite chilly for some. A Frost Advisory has been issued for the Catskills as temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s.

Along the coast, a High Surf Advisory continues through Friday night as the waves from Hurricane Fiona, well off the coast, propagates to the shoreline. The rough surf will continue to cause rip currents and beach erosion. The storm itself will track toward Atlantic Canada Friday night and create hurricane conditions for that part of the country.

As for our region, the winds will still be an item during Friday evening. Through the course of the night, the gusts will ease and that will help bring temperatures down to around 50 in the city. Elsewhere, expect overnight lows to be in the 40s, with a few spots going down into the 30s. The coolest spots will see some frost, which could damage plants sensitive to the cold.

Expect nothing but sunshine on Saturday. The lighter winds will help bring temperatures up back into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

Clouds will be on the increase on Sunday ahead of an approaching storm system. A few scattered showers could develop especially in the afternoon and could into the evening. We should see temperatures moderate further in the mid 70s as the winds shift more southwesterly ahead of the storm.

On Monday, the trailing cold front may keep the risk of some leftover showers around. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures backing down into the lower 70s.