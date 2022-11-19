NEW YORK (PIX11) — The heavy jackets and winter hats were again needed on Saturday as the chilly Autumn air stayed parked over the region. Central Park clocked in with an afternoon high of just 40 degrees, making it the sixth day in a row in which highs were below-normal. In addition, wind gusts topped 30 mph in some locations, making it feel like the 20s out there.

Expect the chilly conditions to stay in place this evening. Temperatures will drop into the low and mid-30s in many areas, and skies will become mostly clear. A few 20s are likely north and west of the city.

You might want to pile on the layers tomorrow as even colder conditions will be found. Afternoon temperatures are unlikely to get out of the 30s, and occasional wind gusts up to 40 mph make it feel quite frigid. A few flurries are possible as well.

Fortunately, temperatures will gradually begin to climb beginning Monday, and we could see highs in the 50s on Wednesday and Thanksgiving. In addition, no rain is expected until Friday.