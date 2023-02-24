NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gusty winds developed on Friday from the northwest driving down the temperatures for at least the start of the weekend. While the bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills will be in through at least Saturday, milder will make a quick return on Sunday.

While the winds will ease Friday night, it will still be a frigid night. Temperatures will dip into the lower 20s, but the breeze will make it feel more like the lower teens.

Saturday will feature partly sunny skies. A weak disturbance will bring scattered snow showers to the region during the day. Any accumulations that do develop should be on the very light side, with a coating in spots. Temperatures will end up in the lower 30s during the latter part of the day.

Sunday will be a very nice day. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s.

Another storm system looks to make its way toward the region on Monday night into Tuesday. Skies will start with some sun Monday morning, but it will start to cloud up. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

While the next storm will be mainly a rain event on Monday night, it may start with an icy mix or snow at the onset for areas mainly north and west of the city. Gradually temperatures look to rise causing any wintry precipitation to change over to rain for most areas.

Any lingering precipitation should taper off during the day on Tuesday. Skies will then start to clear out in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-40s.