NEW YORK (PIX11) — The next few days will be rather unsettled, thanks to a few disturbances moving in.

On Sunday, the clouds will thicken rather quickly throughout the morning, but it should remain dry. The bulk of the showers is expected to arrive Sunday evening. However, there could be some spot showers/drizzle around lunchtime as the two systems slowly approach the area. The temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s.

Thereafter, the disturbance(s) are slow to move Monday into Tuesday, so expect a chance of showers at any given time. There could even be a rumble or two of thunder as a result of some instability. With that in mind, we risk a few areas receiving locally heavy downpours, gusty winds and localized flooding. On the flip side, rain is still needed as much of the area continues to suffer from a moderate to severe drought. Temperatures are to remain around the 80-degree mark with an increase in humidity or that sticky feel.

The remainder of the week looks fairly seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds.