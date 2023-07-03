NEW YORK (PIX11) — Storms will rage across the area tonight, though most are expected to avoid the city. Rain impacting Central Park will occur late this evening. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s, with the air still feeling a little muggy.

The Fourth of July will see showers and storms pop up in the early afternoon, but dry air will push these systems out of the area just in time for the fireworks. It will be in the mid to upper 80s for most. Humidity will be around 65% for most of the day, although it may increase during the morning and night hours.

High pressure will push in late Tuesday night and keep any rain from forming for the next few days. The weekend will see unsettled conditions, bringing about showers later in the day for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are warming up and are expected to stay in the mid to upper 80s, with the possibility of reaching 90 on Wednesday.