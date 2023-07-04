NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tri-staters had to sweat through their July 4th festivities as humidity levels remained elevated for Independence Day.

A low-pressure system also put a damper on holiday celebrations for some as showers and thunderstorms made their way through the region. Fortunately, temperatures were tolerable as afternoon highs only reached the upper 70s and low 80s in most locales. Central Park clocked in with a high of 83 degrees, just 1 degree below normal.

The good news is that any leftover showers will end this evening, and the skies look mostly clear for the Macy’s fireworks show. It will remain muggy, but temperatures will only be in the 70s.

Expect the Summer heat to return tomorrow and Thursday. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s in most areas. The humidity will also remain high, so stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activity. Look for a chance of late-day showers on Friday.