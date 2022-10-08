NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cool but sunny start to your weekend, and expect a similar forecast for the second half of it. Sunday will start off rather chilly. Morning lows are expected to dip into the mid-40s and the mid to upper 30s in the subrrrrbs. Temperatures should rebound somewhat into the upper 50s to low 60s under sunny skies.

On Monday, a cold front kind of hingers the area, but it never really makes it through. In fact, the front falls apart as it nears or crosses over our doorstep. With that in mind, expect a mix of sun and cloud with maybe, just maybe, a spot shower well north of the area. Temperatures are expected to make it to the low to mid-60s.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, high pressure is expected to remain in control and with a west-southwest breeze, the temperatures should respond on a mild note. Temperatures under mostly sunny skies should make it to the upper 60s to around 70 degrees!

The next rainmaker makes its way in on Thursday and partially early Friday, while a sneak peek at next weekend looks great!