NEW YORK (PIX11) — While the end of the week was pleasant with a pair of days in the 70s, the cooler temperatures are on the comeback. A cold front will usher in a chilly breeze into the region staring Friday night. While we will see temperatures moderate by Sunday, we do not see any significant warmup down the road.

A few isolated showers cannot be totally ruled out on Friday night as the cold front passes through the region. Winds will gust up to around 20 mph at times from the northwest behind the front and bring temperatures down into the upper 40s in the city.

The breeze will continue on Saturday. Skies will clear out, but temperatures may not get out of the 50s during the afternoon. By Sunday, the winds will shift a little more to the west and that should help bring temperatures up into the 60s during the day.

The winds should finally ease on Monday, but a frontal boundary to the north may bring a couple clouds around during the day.

The dry stretch will continue through the middle part of the week as high pressure sticks around. By Wednesday and Thursday, we may see temperatures creep back into the lower 70s, before a cold front brings back the risk of scattered showers and storms on Friday. We may see highs dip back into the 60s as a result.