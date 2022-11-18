NEW YORK (PIX11) — Much colder air is making its way toward the Tri-State Region. The chill will come through a series of frontal boundaries that will bring down the temperatures, and the wind will become a significant factor by Sunday.

The first front is bringing some rain or snow showers on Friday evening. There could be a burst of heavy snow showers that could bring down visibility significantly for a moment. Also, the winds may gust as much as 40 mph when they pass through. Overnight, temperatures will drop toward the freezing mark, but it will feel more like the upper 20s overnight.

Saturday will feature a lot of sun, but it will be a very chilly day. Temperatures will only be able to climb into the lower 40s during the day. Wind chill values will likely stay in the 30s.

A second front crosses through Saturday into Sunday, bringing down the temperatures further. Not only will it likely stay in the 30s all day long, but the winds may also gust toward 40 mph in spots during the latter part of the day. That makes it feel brutal, with wind chills in the 20s for the city and the teens for some outlying areas.

Heading into next week, we should start to see temperatures make a recovery. Expect highs to climb back into the lower 40s on Monday, then into the lower 50s by getaway Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks nice for now, with partly cloudy skies and highs around 50. Some rain may spoil Black Friday, but that is far from certain.