NEW YORK (PIX11) — After going through the summer-like warmth on Monday, autumn has made a return as temperatures topped out in the upper 50s on Tuesday. While it is a dramatic cool down from the previous day, Tuesday’s high of 58 degrees is only a degree off from where we should be at this time of year. We do warm up for the latter part of the week, but we will have to deal with what will be the remnants of Nicole starting on Friday.

Tuesday night will be a chilly night for all. Freeze Warnings have been issued for parts of the Lower Hudson Valley as temperatures will dip into the lower 30s for the first time of the season. Expect temperatures to dip into the upper 30s for the city and coastal sections. Further north and west across higher spots, we will see overnight lows dip into the upper 20s.

Wednesday will feature more sunshine. There will still be a light northeasterly wind that will keep temperatures in the lower 50s for most.

The winds will then shift to the south as the high drifts out to sea on Thursday and Friday. We will feel moderate temperatures back into the lower 60s on Thursday, then upper 60s on Friday.

During the latter part of Friday we will start to deal with the effects of Nicole’s remnants.

The storm may make landfall as a category 1 hurricane late Wednesday night along the east coast of Florida. From there it will do a northwesterly track across the peninsula before getting hooked up with a cold front and the jetstream on Friday. The storm will then become a post-tropical low as it races up the eastern coastline and cross through our region on Saturday.

The rain and wind will arrive around here well ahead of the system sometime during the latter part of Friday and continue into Saturday morning. The heaviest rain looks to be just to the north and west of the city with as much as 2 to 3 inches of rain possible. Along the coast, we may see well over an inch of rain.

While inland sections will see the heaviest rain, gusty winds will occur along coastal sections. We may easily see gusts in excess of 40 mph for the Jersey Shore and Long Island.

The storm will be quick to exit the region allowing for the chance for some quick clearing late on Saturday. On Sunday, they may still be some leftover clouds, otherwise, the day will be dry and much cooler. We will still see temperatures in the 60s on Saturday, but colder air will filter in behind the system on Sunday. Highs on Sunday may not reach 50 degrees.