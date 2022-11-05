NEW YORK (PIX11) — The calendar may show November, but it felt more like May on Saturday as temperatures warmed into the mid and upper 70s across the area.

A number of record highs were set as well: Newark made it all the way to 79 degrees, LaGuardia warmed to 75, Islip got to 74, and Bridgeport made it to 73. Central Park (76) and JFK (73) got in on the action as well, but both locations fell 2 degrees short of tying their record highs for Nov. 5. In addition to the warmth, there was a touch of humidity in the air as dew points were in the low 60s.

Expect conditions to cool down slightly as we make our way into the evening hours. It will remain on the mild side, though. Temperatures will drop into the low and mid-60s, and skies will become partly cloudy.

Look for the Spring-like warmth to stay in place for tomorrow. Afternoon highs for most will be in the mid and upper 70s, and we may even see an 80 here and there. In addition, a shower could develop in some locations, especially north and west of the city, as a cold front begins to push our way.

And, as a reminder, be sure to “fall” back one hour tonight as Daylight Savings Time ends.