NEW YORK (PIX11) — A day after flirting with the 60-degree mark, New Yorkers broke out winter jackets and hats as we turned the calendars to December.

Central Park clocked in with an afternoon high of just 43 degrees, a good six degrees below normal. If that wasn’t cold enough, wind gusts over 35 mph were seen across the area, making it feel like the 20s out there.

Expect the cold conditions to stay in place this evening. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 30s in most areas, and a few 20s are possible north and west of the city. In addition, the winds will begin to subside, and the skies will become mostly clear.

Tomorrow is also looking chilly, but we’ll have plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid-40s. Our next storm system moves on Saturday morning. Showers are likely through the early evening hours, and winds are expected to ramp up again.

The bright side to the gray day will be that temperatures will warm into the upper 50s to near 60 again. Look for drier and colder conditions Sunday and Monday.