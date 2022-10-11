NEW YORK (PIX11) — The string of gorgeous weather continues for at least one more day as high pressure gradually moves through the region. On Thursday, a potent cold front will move through the region bringing the potential of flooding downpours to the region. Once the front passes, cooler air will filter into the region.

Skies will remain clear for Tuesday night. A light southerly flow will keep temperatures in the mid 50s for the overnight period. Well north and west, we may see overnight lows dropping into the 40s.

Wednesday will start out with sunny skies. Heading into the afternoon, high clouds associated with the approaching cold front will start to move into the region already. Still, it will be a pleasant day with highs topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A few showers may develop on Thursday morning, but the potential of heavy downpours will hold off until the latter part of the day and into the evening. Localized flash flooding will be a good possibility especially if the heavy rain persists over the same locations on Thursday night. In addition to the rain, the winds will be a factor with gusts approaching 30 mph at times. Despite the rain, the good southerly flow should help bring temperatures up into the upper 60s.

The rain should taper off before daybreak on Friday. Skies should clear out rapidly in the morning and the winds will ease as it shifts to the northwest. That may cause temperatures to top out in the lower 60s early, then steadily dip into the 50s during the afternoon.

As far as the weekend goes, Saturday looks to be a gorgeous day with sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Sunday starts out fine with highs in the upper 60s as well. Late in the day, a disturbance could bring the threat of light showers.

Much cooler air then moves in early next week as an upper-level system brings the risk of more showers. Temperatures may only top out in the upper 50s by Tuesday.