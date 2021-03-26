NYC could see record-breaking warmth on Friday

NEW YORK — Temperatures rose on Wednesday to 68 degrees in the city, tying it with March 12 for the second-warmest day of the year so far, but Friday is likely about to take the crown.



The warm air will stay in place Friday and we’ll see more sun, but first we’ll have to deal with a few raindrops.

The good news is those lingering morning showers should wrap-up by noon and conditions will dry-out during the afternoon as the sun returns.

Highs are expected to be around 77 degrees, which would be record-breaking territory. A high of 72 would make it the warmest day of the year, and a high of 76 would tie the all-time record high for March 26, set in 1922.



Looking ahead, you can expect temperatures to slide back to more seasonable levels as we head through the weekend and into early next week. We’ll stay on the mild side for Saturday with highs in the low 60s, but then cool down into the 50s after a storm system moves through on Sunday. Drier conditions are expected on Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures will remain in the 50s.