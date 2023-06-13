NEW YORK (PIX11) — The active weather pattern continues, after a break on Tuesday, the next round of showers and storms moves in on Wednesday as a frontal boundary approaches the East Coast.

We will get another lull in the action before another disturbance arrives on Friday bringing the chance for more storms.

It will be comfortable Tuesday night with just a few patchy clouds around. Overnight temperatures will go down into the mid-60s, with some surrounding spots bottoming out in the 50s.

Clouds will be on the increase early on Wednesday, and a few showers and thunderstorms could develop as early as the middle part of the day. Most of the stronger storms look to pass to the north, but the city may end up dealing with gusty wind and a few heavy downpours as well.

Expect highs to top out in the upper 80s.

Most of the storms should taper off early in the evening and the skies will clear out.

We’ll get another break in the action Thursday as a weak area of high pressure passes through.

Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds as a result. Afternoon highs may make their way into the lower 80s.

Another disturbance moves into the region on Friday. This time, the showers and storms do not look as well organized, and we may end up dealing with some widely scattered showers or thunderstorms. Expect highs to be in the mid-70s.

Father’s Day Weekend continues to be questionable at this point. The forecast models have started to indicate that an upper-level low may meander around New England and bring the chance for a few showers on Saturday.

Sunday looks better but a few thunderstorms may flare up late in the day. This is a forecast that may continue to change day to day as we head closer to the weekend.