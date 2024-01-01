NEW YORK (PIX11) — It will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-40s in New York City on New Year’s Day.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with temps in the 40s, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather gets a bit cooler by Friday and some snow and rain are expected on Saturday, according to the forecast. The chance of precipitation is 70% and the temps will be around 41 on Saturday.

Only 2.3 inches of snow fell in New York City in 2023, the least of all time, according to the National Weather Service.