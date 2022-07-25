NEW YORK (PIX11) — Look for the heat and humidity to remain in place for one more day on Monday.

Temperatures won’t reach the heights that they have over the last few days, but a few locations could top the 90-degree mark again.

The big story though is the relief that is set to arrive later Monday afternoon and evening.

A cold front, with showers and storms in tow, will sweep through the area and push out all the heat and humidity.

Temperatures will drop to seasonable levels Tuesday, and the humidity will take a dive as well.