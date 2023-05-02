NEW YORK (PIX11) — An area of low pressure will continue to linger over the Great Lakes keeping unsettled weather over our region for a few more days.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon with scattered showers throughout much of the day. The high temperature will be 55 in the city, and mid-50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of more showers as a weak front will move through the area. The high temperature will be 54 in the city, and mid-50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a continuing chance of showers as low pressure will finally begin to drift offshore. The high temperature will be 56 in the city, and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny and milder as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, the low 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and noticeably warmer as winds will shift to the south bringing air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and mild with temperatures in the low to mid-70s for much of the area.

Monday will be sunny and pleasant as high pressure will be in control of the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.