NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain in control of the weather for the region before sliding offshore during the weekend. Folks can expect sunshine to mix with a few clouds Friday afternoon with winds that will be from the south. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, and in the upper 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and unseasonably mild as temperatures will feel more like spring than autumn. The high will be 75 in the city, and in the low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny and warm as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. Afternoon temperatures will approach record-high levels, reaching 75 in the city, and the mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy with another round of record warmth possible. The high temperature will be 77 in the city, and in the upper 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and breezy as a cold front will move through the area. Temperatures will return to more seasonable levels with a high of 60 in the city, and in the low 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, windy, and cool with temperatures that will be in the mid to upper 50s for much of the region.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and slightly milder as a storm system will approach the area from the south. The high temperature will be 62 in the city, and in the low 60s in the suburbs.