NEW YORK (PIX11) — The front that brought rain to the region will continue to move offshore into the Atlantic as high pressure works its way into the area from the west. Folks can expect partly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with temperatures that will still be above average. The high temperature will be 53 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler as high pressure will bring Canadian air into the region. Temperatures will be closer to seasonable with a high of 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and chilly as high pressure moves east of the region and a storm system approaches from the west. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and in the low 40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy with rain developing, mixing with wet snow north and west of the city as an area of low pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 41 in the city, and in the mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy, windy, and colder as high pressure will bring more Canadian air into the area. The high temperature will be 39 in the city, and in the mid-30s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cold with temperatures that will be in the mid to upper 30s for much of the region.

Wednesday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds later as a storm system will approach the area. The high temperature will be 40 in the city, and in the low 40s in the suburbs.