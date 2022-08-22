NEW YORK (PIX11) — An area of low pressure will bring much-needed rain to the tri-state area early Monday to start the workweek.

Folks can expect periods of rain Monday morning, locally heavy at times. Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is possible. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 79 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with scattered showers early as low pressure will slowly move away from the area. Skies will become partly sunny during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and noticeably warmer as winds shift to the southwest bringing summer temps back into the region. The high temperature will be 89 in the city, near 90 degrees over inland areas, and in the mid-80s over coastal spots.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm as high pressure remains in control of the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 90 in the city, and in the upper 80s to low 90s for the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon as a front will work its way into the region from the west. There is a chance of late day showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 88 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.