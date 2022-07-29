NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front will work its way toward the tri-state area as high pressure continues to move offshore into the Atlantic. Folks can expect a mix of sun and clouds Friday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 87 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid as high pressure will bring drier air in from Canada. The high temperature will be 86 in the city, and in the mid-80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as high pressure will remain in control of the weather for the weekend. The high temperature will be 88 in the city, and in the mid-80s in the suburbs

Monday will be partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms developing later in the day as a front will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 89 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer as high pressure moves offshore and winds shift to the southwest. The high temperature will be 91 in the city, in the low 90s for inland areas, and in the upper 80s over coastal spots.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid as high pressure will continue to build over the region. The high temperature will be 92 in the city, and in the low 90s in the suburbs.

Thursday will see the heat continuing with a chance of a scattered afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s for much of the area.