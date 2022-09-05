NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a string of seasonably comfortable days, Mother Nature cranked up the heat across New York and New Jersey on Sunday. In fact, a number of locations saw their first 90-degree day in September in over five years. It was also quite muggy as dew points hovered in the mid and upper 60s.



Folks won’t have that kind of heat to deal on Monday, but the humidity levels will be high once again. Most of the region, with the exception of the Hudson Valley, should stay dry through the mid-afternoon hours.

Afterwards, a few showers and storms are possible as a stationary front begins to approach the five boroughs. Heading into the evening hours, a steady, heavier rain will develop and stay in place through Tuesday.

One to three inches of much-needed rain is possible throughout the entire tri-state area.

Look for brighter and drier conditions Wednesday through Friday.