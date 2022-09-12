NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will move offshore early Monday morning followed by a front that will approach the area from the west later in the day. Folks can expect partly sunny skies Monday afternoon with showers and thunderstorms developing toward the evening. Some of these storms may contain gusty winds and heavy downpours especially over western sections of the region. The high temperature will be 81 in the city, and in the upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with showers early followed by clearing skies in the afternoon as a front moves offshore. Temperatures will remain above normal with a high of 83 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and beautiful as high pressure will move toward the area from the west. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, and in the upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny and pleasant as high pressure will once again dominate the weather for the region. Temperatures will be a bit cooler as winds shift to the northwest. The high will be 76 in the city, and in the low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and delightful with temperatures that will be in the mid to upper 70s for much of the area.