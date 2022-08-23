NEW YORK (PIX11) — The low pressure system that brought heavy rain to portions of the New York and New Jersey area will slowly drift away from the region throughout Tuesday. Folks can expect partly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms toward the afternoon. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and noticeably warmer as high pressure will work its way in from the west and winds shift to the southwest. The high temperature will be 89 in the city, and in the upper 80s to low 90s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm as high pressure drifts closer to the region. The high temperature will be 90 in the city, in the low 90s for inland areas, and in the mid to upper 80s for coastal spots.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a cold front will slowly move toward the area from the west. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The high temperature will be 90 in the city, in the upper 80 in coastal areas, and in the low 90s for inland sections.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and not as warm as a front will move offshore and high pressure will drift into the Canadian Maritimes. The high temperature will be 84 in the city, and in the mid-80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and milder as winds will be onshore through the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s for much of the area.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer as high pressure will once again dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 86 in the city, and in the mid-80s in the suburbs.