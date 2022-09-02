NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain in control of the weather for the New York and New Jersey region before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon with humidity levels remaining very low and comfortable. The high temperature will be 79 in the city, and in the upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and more humid as winds will shift to the south as high pressure moves east of the area. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny with showers developing later in the day as a front will approach the region from the west. Winds will shift to the southwest bringing air from the Gulf of Mexico back into the area. The high temperature will be 86 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Labor Day will be cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as the front will stall over the area during the afternoon. The high temperature will be noticeably cooler, only reaching 75 in the city, and the upper 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and unsettled once again as the stationary front will remain draped over the region. The high temperature will be 77 in the city, and in the mid to upper 70s over the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will move in from the west. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm as high pressure will dominate the weather again. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.