NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday will feature sunshine from dawn to dusk. A southwesterly back will help bring temperatures toward 70 in the city, with some areas inland climbing further into the 70s.

It will start out with sunny skies for Sunday. A warm front will drift toward western areas during the day bringing some clouds as the day progresses. Any showers associated with the front should hold off until the overnight hours. The nice warm breeze will help bring temperatures up toward the mid-70s.

Monday will feature partly cloudy skies. The warmth will continue as temperatures hold in the mid-70s.

A disturbance then moves in on Tuesday and into Wednesday. Tuesday should start out okay, but clouds will move in early keeping temperatures in the upper 60s. Some showers will develop late in the day and it may linger into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will cool back into the mid-60s on Wednesday, but we will see a pleasant warmup for the latter part of the week. Expect highs to climb back into the low to mid-70s by next Thursday and Friday.