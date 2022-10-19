NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will continue to spin to the west of the region keeping Canadian air anchored over the area. Folks can expect sunshine to mix with clouds Wednesday afternoon as below average temperatures remain over the region. The high will be 54 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s over the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and breezy as low pressure begins to drift into Canada. Temperatures will still be below average with a high of 56 in the city, and in the mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure will pass to the south and winds will be from the southwest. The high temperature will be 62 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be sunny and pleasant as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 67 in the city, and in the mid to upper 60s for the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as an area of low pressure will work its way up from the south. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, and in the upper 60s to near 70 in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as a slow moving front will pass through the region. The high temperature will be 64 in the city, and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the mid-60s for much of the area.