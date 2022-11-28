NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front will move offshore Monday as high pressure works its way in from the west. Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies Monday morning followed by gradual clearing later in the afternoon. Winds will be gusty for much of the day as they shift around to the northwest. The high temperature will be 53 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and chilly as high pressure will move through the area during the afternoon. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain as a front will move into the region from the west. Temperatures will return to above average as winds shift to the south, bringing air from the Gulf of Mexico into the area. The high temperature will be 57 in the city, and in the mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, windy, and colder as the cold front will move offshore and high pressure will work its way into the region. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny and chilly as high pressure will remain in control of the weather for the area. Temperatures will stay below average with a high of 44 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.