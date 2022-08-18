NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will remain just offshore of the New York and New Jersey area as high pressure works its way in from the west. Folks can expect partly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers, especially over the northern and eastern suburbs. The high temperature will be 87 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer as winds will shift to the southwest bringing a summer feel back to the region. The high temperature will be 89 in the city, in the upper 80s to low 90s for inland areas, and in the low to mid-80s over coastal spots.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as an area of low pressure will pass just offshore. The high temperature will be 86 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid-80s for much of the region.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers later in the day as a front will move toward the area from the west. The high temperature will be 83 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms as low pressure will move through the area. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 82 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as warmer air will move into the region. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.