NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will dominate the weather for the next few days bringing mild air and pleasant weather. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon with temperatures that will be above average. The high will be 62 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will center itself over the area. The high temperature will be 66 in the city, and in the mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with rain developing as an area of low pressure will work its way up the Eastern Seaboard. A gusty northeast wind will develop later in the day. The high temperature will be 63 in the city, and in the low 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with showers early followed by gradual clearing in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 64 in the city, and in the low 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 71 in the city, and in the upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region. The high temp will be 70 in the city, and in the low 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a front will approach the area from the west. There is a chance of showers later in the day. The high will be 71 in the city, and in the upper 60s in the suburbs.