NEW YORK (PIX11) — A storm system will move into the New York and New Jersey area from the west Friday afternoon as high pressure will continue to drift offshore into the Atlantic. Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a chance of scattered showers toward evening. The high temperature will be 58 in the city, and in the upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy as a cold front will move through the region early in the day. The high temperature will be 52 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cooler as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the region. The high temperature will be 41 in the city, and in the low 40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and mild as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s for much of the region.

Tuesday will be sunny and mild for the first full day of spring as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 56 in the city, and in the upper 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s for much of the area.

Thursday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a cold front will work its way in from the area. The high temperature will be 51 in the city, and in the low 50s in the suburbs.